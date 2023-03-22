🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Monday at the Innovation Center, 7 South Main St., to mark the opening of Impressive Global Marketing.

The new office will be located on the second floor of the building and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce will be on hand.

Impressive Global Marketing has served brands and businesses with a host of success stories for many years. The company states that its experience, vast range of capabilities, and allegiance to innovation allow it to tailor and execute programs suited to specific business goals.

Impressive Global Marketing helps businesses establish, re-brand, and grow their business with a hands-on and engaging approach.

Impressive Global Marketing owner Trevon Jackson is an independent marketing executive specializing in the development of global marketing and communications strategies. He said he has re-positioned organizations and brands, as well as develop businesses in new markets.

Impressive Global Marketing received a $4,200 grant through the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program, available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, or relocating businesses that can be used towards rent in year one of a lease at an approved location within the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as reimbursable parking fees.

Businesses applying for grant funding must be located in the City of Wilkes-Barre to be eligible for funding. The program will be open until the end of 2024 for interested applicants.

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program is a program of the City of Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The program is administered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund and powered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Impressive Global Marketing will be open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, call Impressive Global Marketing at 570-899-2499.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.