🔊 Listen to this

The Arena Bar and Grill on Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre, is seen on Wednesday afternoon. A post on the business’ Facebook page and front doors states the owners are ‘taking a break … due to health reasons.’

WILKES-BARRE — The owners of the Arena Bar and Grill are “taking a break” after 20 years of service, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“We did not make this decision easily but feel it is in our best interest due to health reasons,” the post added, without elaborating.

The message also was posted to the doors of the bar.

The parking lot was empty when a reporter visited around 6:30 p.m., and a call to the restaurant went unanswered.

A March 15 post on the Facebook page said “Unfortunately, we will be closed this week. We appreciate your understanding as we take a break.”

As previously reported in the Times Leader, the business originally opened on Kidder Street in 2002. It relocated to 380 Coal St. in June 2005.

That building was constructed in 2001 as the Black Rock Brewing Co., which closed in 2004.