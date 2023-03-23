🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — A corrections officer training sergeant at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas is facing charges he molested two female correctional officers including making threats to commit a sexual act.

David Andrew Hoover, 41, of Washington Avenue, Larksville, repeatedly made lewd and sexual inappropriate statements while groping their bodies, according to court records.

Hoover apologized to one woman saying he “crossed a line,” only to go to another cell block where he molested another woman, court records say.

An agent with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence filed three counts of indecent assault and a single count of terroristic threats against Hoover with District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township. The charges were mailed to Hoover with a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hoover was in the company of two male corrections officers when he used inappropriate language directed at a female corrections officer in the control room of A-Block on Nov. 14. Hoover asked the woman about her preference of a penis and told her, “Everyone here is going to (expletive) you and I’m going to be first.”

A male corrections officer told Hoover he could not talk that way, in which, Hoover replied, “The (expletive) I can’t. (Expletive) fire me,” the complaint says.

Two days later, Nov. 16, Hoover was with the female corrections officer in A-Block saying he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her and suggested they go to his truck. When Hoover entered a rest room, he partially left the door while allegedly saying lewd remarks.

Later the same night, while Hoover was with the woman in the A-Block control room, she claimed he approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

Hoover later apologized to the woman saying he “crossed a line,” the complaint says.

The woman said she initially ignored Hoover’s comments due to him being her superior.

After Hoover apologized to the woman, Hoover went to the control room of C-Block where he molested another female corrections officer, the complaint says.

The second woman said she did not initially report Hoover because she is a trainee and did not want to lose her job.