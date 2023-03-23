🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury Wednesday convicted a Wilkes-Barre man of delivering methamphetamine while babysitting a 3-year-old girl in 2019.

Ronald Kent, 45, last known address as Lincoln Street, defended himself during a two-day jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas on allegations he set up to sell methamphetamine for cash and 128 gig SD memory cards on Oct. 16, 2019, according to court records.

Troopers with the state police, Troop P, Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Kent during a traffic stop in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets, Wilkes-Barre. Inside Kent’s vehicle was the girl he was babysitting, cash and the memory cards, court records say.

The traffic stop was conducted after Kent exchanged methamphetamine for the cash and memory cards.

A search of Kent revealed a pink sock pinned to the inside of his underwear used to hide narcotics, according to court records.

The jury deliberated for less than one hour before convicting Kent on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children

Kent was acquitted on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility and tampering with evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted.

Kent was jailed at the county correctional facility awaiting sentencing scheduled on May 30.

By ED LEWIS

[email protected]