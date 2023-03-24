🔊 Listen to this

RANSOM TOWNSHIP — A firefighter was transported to the hospital following injuries while responding to a fire in Lackawanna County, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

At 5:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Community Drive for a working house fire.

Officials said multiple units from the Scranton Fire Department and surrounding areas responded to the fire and were able to extinguish it.

According to the Scranton Association of Firefighters, one of their firefighters suffered “a major injury” during the fire.

First responders said EMS and firefighters worked on transporting the firefighter to the hospital. The firefighters association said they are waiting to provide updates on his condition.