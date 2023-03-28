🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that “significant law enforcement activity” in an area of Old Forge on Tuesday was related to the disappearance of Old Forge pizza shop owner Robert Baron.

Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Pizza in Old Forge, has been missing since January of 2017. His family reported him missing on the morning of Jan. 26, 2017, after he failed to show up for work at Ghigiarelli’s.

The investigation into Baron’s disappearance led authorities to a section of Old Forge known as Connell’s Patch on Tuesday.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell released a statement via Facebook on Tuesday confirming that the police activity near Connell’s Patch was related to the Baron case.

“As many are aware by now, there is significant law enforcement activity ongoing in the Connell’s Patch section of Old Forge related to the active investigation into the suspicious disappearance of Robert Baron Sr. six years ago,” Powell said.

In an earlier statement, Powell assured residents that there was no threat to the community.

The DA credited “recent advancements in forensic technology” for turning up “previously unexplored investigative avenues [that] are now being pursued.” Powell said that his office’s investigation is being assisted by the Old Forge Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Powell’s statement recounted how, when police went to Ghigiarelli’s after Baron was reported missing, the restaurant looked as though a “violent altercation” had taken place inside.

“Although his body has not been located, detectives believe Robert was likely the victim of a homicide,” Powell said.

Powell made clear that community resources are still a vital part of the investigation into Baron’s disappearance, and the DA’s office is asking for the public’s help in providing any information out there about Baron’s case.

The DA’s office has set up a hotline at 570-963-6311 and anyone with information could also email [email protected]

Among the things that Powell’s office is asking people to try and recall from the time of Baron’s disappearance: if they noticed anyone with unexplained injuries or that left the area abruptly, anyone who seemed intensely interested or uninterested about the case, anyone with an abrupt change in mood or lifestyle or anyone who came into an unexplained source of money.

The district attorney also said that he believed there to be individuals out there who may have information but have yet to share it with law enforcement.

“People may be hesitant to share information due to close relationships with others who could have been involved. They may be concerned for their own safety or reputation, or they may have been unknowingly brought into a situation by the person or persons responsible,” Powell said.

“Relationships and loyalties can change, as do people and their perspectives. No matter the circumstances, it is not too late to come forward and help give Robert’s family and friends the answers they deserve.”