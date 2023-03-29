🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Penn’s Northeast President John L. Augustine III on Tuesday said there’s no question Northeastern Pennsylvania’s location continues to be one of its strongest selling points.

“You can reach one-third of the United States and half of Canada in a one-day drive from Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Augustine said. “Companies continue to recognize this as they need to get their products to market and consumers as quickly as possible.”

Augustine said for the third consecutive year, Northeastern Pennsylvania was recognized as one of the best locations in the Northeast U.S. for economic development projects.

The Governor’s Cup Awards, produced annually by Site Selection Magazine, records the top regions in the United States based on completed economic development projects.

Augustine said Penn’s Northeast compiled and submitted a list of all projects that met the criteria as outlined by the publication. This year our region moved up in the rankings.

“This is a competitive process that takes place across the country every year,” Augustine said. “In addition to our strategic location, reliable utilities, and dedicated workforce, coupled with an amazing education network, our region continues to stand out amongst many other areas of the country.”

Augustine said the results show that Northeastern Pennsylvania continues to be a top location in the United States for companies looking to grow their business.

“We continue to experience unprecedented growth, not just in warehouse distribution, but also in manufacturing,” Augustine added.

Conway Data, the world’s oldest, most comprehensive economic development consulting firm, produces “Site Selection” — a bi-monthly expansion planning publication.

The award-winning magazine is recognized as the leading publication in corporate real estate, facility planning, location analysis and foreign direct investment.

Penn’s Northeast is a public/private partnership whose goal is to attract quality employers to Northeastern Pennsylvania and enhance the region’s economy through new investments and job creation.

For more information about Penn’s Northeast, visit — www.pennsnortheast.com — or call 1-800-317-1313.

