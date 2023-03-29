🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Our Lady of Hope Church is running a collection for new hygiene products to benefit Wilkes-Barre Area middle school students.

The collection will run during the Lenten season until Palm Sunday on April 2. The church is looking for items such as deodorant, detergent, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, combs, and other hygiene products for children aged 10-13.

After noticing an overwhelming need for basic hygiene products in Wilkes-Barre Area’s GAR Middle School, principal Melissa Myers reached out to Rev. John Terry of Our Lady of Hope Church to coordinate the collection.

So far, the collection has amassed over a thousand hygiene items for the students.

According to the United States Census Bureau, 20.4% of Wilkes-Barre residents are impoverished.

Lack of hygiene within school-age children has a snowball effect, as these issues can cause humiliation, bullying, and a lack of focus in the classroom. This can then have an effect on students’ mental health.

From a physical health standpoint, improper hygiene can cause an array of health issues, such as dental diseases, infections, and more.

“These are fundamental things we take for granted that they don’t have. Our hearts are open to the situation and we’re trying to respond to it,” Terry said.

Our Lady of Hope Church runs charitable events throughout the year, its most notable occurring during advent season when the church donates Christmas presents to a child who otherwise would not receive them.

Terry hopes the collection will inspire other churches and organizations to join so that the collection can be continued throughout the year.

“This will hopefully be the start of something bigger,” Terry said.

To donate hygiene products to the collection, contact Father Terry by phone at 570-824-7832 or by email at [email protected]