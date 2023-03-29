🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Lori Nocito and Leadership Northeast will be honored at the Friedman JCC 2023 Tribute Gala.

The event, co-chaired by Cathy O’Donnell and Karen Kalna Blum, will be held Saturday evening, April 15, starting at 6 p.m.

According to Gary Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Friedman Jewish Community Center, “The JCC has truly benefited with its relationship and association with Lori Nocito and Leadership Northeast.”

Bernstein said this fundraising event will raise money for JCC programs services and to help serve those families and individuals in the community that are most in need.

“Every dollar raised allows us to support unforeseen expenses to help serve our community members in need through these challenging times,” Bernstein said. “Sponsorships and a virtual ad journal will be broadcast throughout the evening and will be replicated on the JCC website and Facebook pages.”

The mission of Leadership Northeast is to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen, and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people connect with LNE every year through their six Leadership programs, community impact project initiatives and active alumni network. There are multiple entry points into the organization offering varying degrees of opportunity to explore one’s potential, widen their sphere of influence, engage in authentic relationships with other leaders, and ultimately impact the quality of life in our region.

Leadership Northeast’s diverse portfolio of leadership development programs engage various levels of developing professionals, from high school juniors to senior executives.

The leadership programs provide established and aspiring leaders with comprehensive leadership training and unparalleled access to key people and resources necessary for inspiring and producing positive regional change. Participants learn about the assets and challenges of Northeastern Pennsylvania as well as how they can contribute to its progress.

Past JCC Tribute Gala honorees include: 2020 Allan Kluger, Esq, Steve Davidowitz, 2021, and Commission on Economic Opportunity and the late Gene Brady in 2022.

