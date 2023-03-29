🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police charged a man from Plymouth on allegations he stole a Cadillac Escalade that was recovered through the vehicle’s navigational system on Interstate 81 on Tuesday.

Wayne Scherer, 45, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Police said the owner of the Cadillac reported they left the keys inside the vehicle when they entered a business at 1325 N. River St. just after 9 a.m. When the owner exited the business, the vehicle was gone.

A navigational system had the vehicle traveling on Interstate 81 where it was stopped by state police when Scherer was arrested, police reported.