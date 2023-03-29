🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One of two men who fled the scene after shots were fired last summer in Wilkes-Barre was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday.

Trenton Ambrose, 21, of Loomis Street, apologized for firing at Curtis Chandler, 20, in the area of 12 Wall St. on July 22.

Ambrose was before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to be sentenced on charges of aggravated assault and receiving stolen property. He pled guilty to the charges Jan. 9.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Ambrose fired shots at Chandler with a round striking a rear window of a parked vehicle.

Chandler sped away in his vehicle but was arrested during a traffic stop at Beech and Andover streets, court records say.

Ambrose fled on foot but was apprehended on Hazle Street in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen to Wilkes-Barre police on April 6, 2022.

Ambrose apologized for letting his family down and, despite not mentioning Chandler’s name, for the people he shot at.

Sklarosky told Ambrose he has a strong supportive family and is a young man who better turn his ways before sentencing him to one-to-two years in prison to be served at the county correctional facility. Ambrose was also sentenced to five years probation.

Attorney Peter John Moses represented Ambrose.

Chandler, of Hanover Township, pled guilty to receiving stolen property on Feb. 8 and is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 by Sklarosky.

Police in court records say a loaded AK-15 style rifle found in Chandler’s vehicle was reported stolen to Ashley police on May 27, 2022.