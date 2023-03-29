🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area Regional Police released surveillance pictures of an unknown man they allege stole a tip cup from Donut Connection on Wyoming Avenue on Tuesday.

Police reported the man entered the store at 6:15 p.m. As the waitress turned her back, the man grabbed a tip cup on the counter and fled the store, police alleged.

The tip cup contained approximately $30 in assorted coins and bills.

The man was last seen driving a white Chevrolet sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Officer Stephen Bekanich via email at [email protected]