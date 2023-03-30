🔊 Listen to this

OLD FORGE — Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell confirms remains were found during the search for Robert Baron Sr. in Old Forge, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report.

Officials state that remains were found while law enforcement began searching woods near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge and abandoned coal mines.

DA Powell states they are hopeful that the remains found are of Baron, but at this time they are awaiting DNA testing to confirm the identity.

In January 2017, the Baron family became concerned when Robert Baron Sr. had not shown up

to work at the family business, Ghigiarelli’s Pizza, in Old Forge. They reported him missing and when officers arrived at the restaurant, it immediately became clear that a violent altercation had occurred inside, police said.

Powell stated in part regarding the remains found:

I have spoken with the Baron family and remain hopeful that we can provide them with the closure they deserve. The search will continue, and for as long as it takes, to make sure we have left no stone unturned.

I want to thank the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, New York State Police, and their team of cadaver dogs, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lackawanna County Detectives, and the Old Forge Police Department for their hard work and enthusiasm in our ongoing efforts to solve this case.

I also want to thank members of the community for coming forward with tips that helped us move the investigation forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the hotline at 570-963-6311 and a designated email address at [email protected] for you to share any information, which can be done anonymously.