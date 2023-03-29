Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Jessica Ruddy, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Wednesday said work will be done on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway) Sunday night.
Ruddy said a contractor will be doing work on the bridge preservation project between Exit 3 in Plains Township, Exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre and Exit 1 for Route 315, from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Traffic will be down to one southbound lane while the work is being done.
— Bill O’Boyle