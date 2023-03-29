🔊 Listen to this

Jessica Ruddy, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Wednesday said work will be done on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway) Sunday night.

Ruddy said a contractor will be doing work on the bridge preservation project between Exit 3 in Plains Township, Exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre and Exit 1 for Route 315, from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be down to one southbound lane while the work is being done.

— Bill O’Boyle