🔊 Listen to this

“I left the door open to the Peg Fassett Performance Studio on a spring day and they just kept coming in,” said emcee Viola Henning.

Open Mic at the Dietrich is back and at least 50 fans kept coming through the door to see new and experienced talent on the studio stage. Four new performers were there to share their vocal and instrumental skills, including the electric guitar and the electric keyboard. Many came for the chance to hear Jamie Murray, the featured performer, who shared her vocal and keyboarding skills with songs, including numbers sung by Billy Eilish and a song from the movie “The Great Gatsby.”

Viola encourages local talent to consider sharing it in future Open Mic opportunities at the Dietrich. She and the audience are welcoming and encouraging, making for a perfect setting for new performers. In the past we have had poets, storytellers, a ventriloquist, a magician, a comic, a puppeteer – and so many more. Open Mic at the Dietrich is generally the fourth Friday of the month through the spring, summer, and early fall. It is always free. The next one is on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. and will feature the Breaking Ground Poets as the headliner. If you want to be a performer come at 6:30 p.m. to register. It is a fun night for everyone, a night that celebrates our local talent and you are always invited.

Another event that celebrated a new season of opportunities was the Seed Exchange organized by the Wyoming County Master Gardeners. I picked up some seeds of red and orange marigolds, carefully harvested by a master gardener. After I went to a very informative presentation by Melissa Wright on how to start your own seedlings, for the first time I was inspired to plant the marigold seeds in pots and cannot wait until they start to grow. We hope the Master Gardeners will return next year. They may inspire you too.

Another sign of spring is the coming Spring Film Festival. Preview Day is the chance to see the trailers of the 21 films is on Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is a chance to mark your schedule to include the films you do not want to miss. You will also learn from Ronnie Harvey how he chooses the films and any interesting stories that he has gleaned from his search for the best ones. Preview Day is free, taking about an hour, and discounted concession makes it complete. Opening Night of our Spring Film Festival with Opening Night Gala is on Friday, April 21, complete with food, beer and wine, and desserts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More about that next week, but mark your calendar now.

We also have a return of a spring event for the little ones. We are thrilled that puppeteer Tom Knight returns for the preschool set on Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tom Knight has performed at the Dietrich for more than fifteen years. The artistry of his handmade puppets, original songs, and the messages that his skits convey are so engaging and appropriate for the little ones, enabling him to totally involve his audience. He truly has them in the palm of his hands. Both the young and the young at heart are invited to come to this free performance sponsored by Toni Hockman. Just reserve your space by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 as space is limited.

“I am so thrilled to have Tom Knight back even though he now lives in Massachusetts,” says Erica Rogler. “What an amazing opportunity it is to see the magic of his live show.”