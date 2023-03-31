🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at South Main Plaza is closing Saturday (April 1), so all wines, spirits, and accessories at this location will be 50% off during regular business hours Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, while supplies last.

The store is located at 379 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The store’s last day of business will be Saturday, April 1. The PLCB stated in a news release that the current landlord is exercising an option to terminate the lease.

The PLCB announced the store closing on March 19 and has been offering discounted prices for two weeks.

This sale is only available at the South Main Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, location through April 1 to retail customers — the sale is not available to licensees, who already receive a discount off retail prices.

After April 1, Wilkes-Barre area customers are encouraged to shop at nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations:

• West Side Mall, Edwardsville

• Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, 2136 Wilkes-Barre Blvd.

• 850 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre

• 7 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre

Store hours and additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations can be found at — FWGS.com.

