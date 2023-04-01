🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Friday was a banner night for The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA).

The agency’s annual gala didn’t just draw a crowd: It attracted a record haul of cash for the accompanying auction, with over $14,000 raised, according to WVCA Executive Director Nina Zanon.

With over 120 attendees, the Blue and Gold Gala at The Woodlands Inn raised over $50,000 to support the students of WVCA, whose mission is to create an inclusive environment for children to discover, create, and develop into curious learners and compassionate citizens.

The event marked the largest turnout since the COVID-19 pandemic. With attendees mingling on the dance floor and over the silent auction tables, Zanon could not help but gush over the attendance.

“I’m thrilled. We’re trying to get the event back to what it was and this has been the best so far,” said Zanon.

The event featured a cocktail hour, silent auction, award presentation, dinner, and DJ-E Dub, who provided music for the dancing portion of the evening.

The silent auction was held virtually and in-person, and the virtual bidding opened two days before the gala. Over 90 items were available for auction, including a trip to Puerto Rico, a picnic basket set, jewelry, art work, gift cards, and more.

The Making a Difference Award was presented during the gala to longtime WVCA supporter, The Robert Y. Moffat Family Charitable Trust. The Making a Difference Award recognizes individuals or organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment and service to WVCA.

Yvette Wentland accepted the award on behalf of The Robert Y. Moffat Family Charitable Trust.

“This is one organization I never have to worry about. When I give, I know it’s something the whole family will be proud of, so I’m glad we can help,” Wentland said in her acceptance speech.

To donate to The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, visit the nonprofit’s website at http://wvcakids.org/.