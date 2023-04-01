Northwest Area students tour IBEW 163 facility to learn career options

Northwest Area students listen as John Nadolny, Training Director for IBEW 163 JATC, explains the program and its benefits.

Northwest Area students watch a video at the IBEW 163 Joint Apprentice Training Center Friday to learn about the program.

NANTICOKE — Northwest Area teacher Vito Malacari Friday said bringing 14 students to the IBEW 163 Joint Apprentice Training Center offers them the opportunity to learn about opportunities other than going to college.

The students toured the IBEW 163 facility to learn first-hand the different options after high school that are afforded to students.

“The need for skilled labor has grown in our region and I want to expose students to various labor unions to show them there are other opportunities than college,” Malacari said. “The union’s apprenticeship programs offer students a way to earn and learn while helping rebuild our state. This is coupled with the governor’s budget that invests in our workforce development.”

John T. Nadolny, IBEW 163’s Training Director, talked to the students, answered their questions, showed them videos and then gave them a tour of the facility.

Nadolny said the registered apprenticeship program offered through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 JATC offers excellent training opportunities to anyone aspiring to become a highly skilled electrician.

Malacari said the students came away impressed by what the saw and heard.

“Our students were very interested and they enjoyed talking about what they learned, including wages, skill sets, and opportunities after high school,” Malacari said. “They were especially eager to learn about the benefits that come along with an apprenticeship.”

The IBEW 163 JATC, on West Church Street, Nanticoke, is a state-of-the-art training facility that offers a variety of programs for electricians. Nadolny said the facility has a strong commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the electrical industry.

“One of the best parts of the IBEW JATC training center is it’s centrally located,” Malacari said. “That allows new apprentices to be able to attend class regularly and grow in their home communities. This keeps brain power and skill sets in NEPA, grow our local economy, and start lives here instead of somewhere else.”

Malacari said the Friday’s field trip opens the door to other local school districts to learn about not only this apprenticeship, but others as well.

“Our local trades programs are the best education a person can get in those fields and to have these facilities so close opens new doors up for our kids,” Malacari said. “We know not every kid is going to college and in our economy today, a trade offers an opportunity to earn while you learn and leave without student debt.”

Earn while you learn

Nadolny said apprentices take part in the earn while you learn model, which means they work in the field for a signatory contractor alongside journeymen, who show them how to perform the work and help keep them safe.

“While they work, the apprentices earn living wages for themselves and their families,” Nadolny said. “Additionally, they receive excellent health insurance and retirement benefits, providing a total overall package better than that offered by most non-union electrical contractors.”

Nadolny explained that not only do the journeymen teach apprentices how to perform their work, but they help them learn how to work efficiently, completing quality work on time and doing it right the first time.

“The earn while you learn model is the perfect way to avoid taking on thousands of dollars in student debt,” Nadolny said. “Upon completion of the apprenticeship, apprentices become journeymen and earn college credit that can be applied to further their education.”

Nadolny said IBEW Local 163 JATC trains apprentices to take pride in the work they do and to be part of a team with the reputation of hardworking, skilled professionals.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget has proposed a $23.8 million investment in workforce training and apprenticeship programs and strengthening skills-building programs that lead to family-sustaining wages.

As a workforce development strategy, registered apprenticeships have a track record of success in advancing the careers of workers but are lagging behind in serving under-represented populations.

For more information

John Nadolny, Training Director

IBEW 163 JATC

41 West Church St., Nanticoke, PA 18634

570-258-2665

www.ibew163.com

[email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.