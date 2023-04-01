🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — On Friday, El Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of their new location.

The authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant recently moved from 512 Blackman St. to 681 Kidder St.

The move was made in an effort to expand, as the new location can hold over 150 people.

The family-owned business began around 2010 as a pizza shop with just four tables. Customers would often compliment their Mexican dishes and the restaurant received many requests to add them to the menu.

The restaurant decided to add Mexican dishes to the menu, but found it difficult to balance different types of food. They then decided to switch the menu entirely to Mexican cuisine.

“At the end of the day, we had to decide on one and decided to go with our roots. It has been the best decision because my family has been able to grow along with the business,” said Jailene Yanez, co-owner of El Rey Azteca.

The new location features plenty of colorful decor, most handmade in Mexico.

“We are very grateful for everyone who believed in our food,” said Yanez.

El Rey Azteca is open for business from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Their menu is available on their website at http://elreyaztecamexicanrestaurant.com/.