🔊 Listen to this

The Ramos family, of Wilkes-Barre, gets some snacks from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department at the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

Keiton Yale, of Wilkes-Barre, gets his face painted at the F.M. Kirby Center as as part of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association’s annual Easter egg hunt.

Keagan Yale, of Wilkes-Barre, gets his face painted at the F.M. Kirby Center as as part of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association’s annual Easter egg hunt.

Keagan and Keiton Yale pose with Zyilynn Latta, all of Wilkes-Barre, pose after getting their faces painted at the F.M. Kirby Center as as part of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association’s annual Easter egg hunt.

WILKES-BARRE – A little rain didn’t stop area residents from enjoying some Easter fun on Public Square as the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association hosted it’s annual Easter egg hunt Saturday.

“The kids are having a blast,” said Patrick Kennedy, who brought his two sons to the event. “It a little wet but it all turned out pretty good.”

The annual free event featured an Easter egg hunt, of course, complete with candy-filled eggs and special prizes in different age categories. After the hunt, families were free to roam downtown Wilkes-Barre and get snacks and candy from area businesses and the Wilkes-Barre police department.

Children were getting their faces painted at the F.M. Kirby Center and many of the businesses had fun Easter-themed games to play.

By the looks of it, Kennedy’s sons, Patrick and Jonathan, didn’t mind the rain at all as they were rushing from getting their picture taken with the Easter Bunny to pick up treats from one of the many downtown businesses that were participating in the event.

The Times Leader Media Group was a sponsor of the event.