By Hannah Simerson [email protected]

A large tree fell on the back of a Courtdale Avenue home Saturday afternoon as strong winds blew through the region. There were no reported injuries and the pets inside the home at the time of the crash were safe. Hannah Simerson | Times Leader

A large tree fell on the back of a Courtdale Avenue home Saturday afternoon as strong winds blew through the region. There were no reported injuries and the pets inside the home at the time of the crash were safe.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

COURTDALE — Part of a large tree tumbled to the ground on Courtdale Avenue on Saturday afternoon, crashing into the back of a home.

There were no reported injuries and the pets inside the home at the time of the crash were safe.

A spate of damage calls came in from around the region as rain and heavy winds tore through in the late afternoon. When the tree fell, there was a moderate wind advisory in effect for Luzerne County from the National Weather Service.

“It was basically a strong wind that came through. It’s a pine tree that didn’t uproot — it just cracked,” said Larksville Fire Chief Bill Petriga.

Firefighters and emergency personnel blocked traffic from a portion of Courtdale Avenue while the situation was being cleared.

Elsewhere there were scattered reports of trees and wires down on roadways.