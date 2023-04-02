🔊 Listen to this

An angler works the waters of Harveys Creek Saturday as his bait bucket sits on the bank of the creek on the opening day of trout season. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Fishermen wet their lines in the waters of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke on the opening day of trout Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

John Reimard, 58, of Hunlock Creek pulls in a trout as he sat on a large rock on the bank of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke. Reimard said he sat on that rock through a downpour early in the morning. He released most of the trout he caught, but he kept a 19 incher because of the size. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Several trout are seen in the shallow water along the shoreline of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke Fred Adams | For Times Leader