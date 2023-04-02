An angler works the waters of Harveys Creek Saturday as his bait bucket sits on the bank of the creek on the opening day of trout season.
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
Fishermen wet their lines in the waters of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke on the opening day of trout Saturday.
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
John Reimard, 58, of Hunlock Creek pulls in a trout as he sat on a large rock on the bank of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke. Reimard said he sat on that rock through a downpour early in the morning. He released most of the trout he caught, but he kept a 19 incher because of the size.
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
Several trout are seen in the shallow water along the shoreline of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
Trevor Hunsiker, 35, of Kingston works the waters of Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke under a light rain Saturday.
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
Saturday was statewide opening day for trout season in Pennsylvania, and anglers were out on Harveys Creek in West Nanticoke despite rain early on. Fred Adams went down to the creek to talk with some of those who turned out to talk about their catches, which seemed to be plentiful.