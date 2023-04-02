🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — One person was hospitalized after a Butler Street house caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Reports from the Luzerne County Fire Companies Facebook page indicate that the fire, at 293 Butler St. near the intersection of Butler and Tioga streets, was called in around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Department reported that one victim was taken to a local emergency room for treatment after sustaining burns in the fire. There was no word on the severity of the victim’s condition late Sunday.

Firefighters responding to the scene encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. A few responders remained onscene as late as 4:15 p.m. Sunday, but the fire had been knocked out by that point.

Kingston/Forty-Fort was assisted by the fire departments from Edwardsville and Shavertown, as well as medics from Greater Pittston, among other departments.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.