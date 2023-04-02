🔊 Listen to this

Bluey, Rapunzel and Princess Elsa met some of their biggest fans on Sunday at the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre for the Times Leader Media Group’s “Rapunzel Reads with Friends” event.

Rapunzel takes a minute on her way into the Osterhout to say hello to Claire Billig (seated).

Dozens of young readers listen as Princess Elsa reads a story, with Bluey and Rapunzel assisting in the storytelling.

Dozens of young readers listen as Princess Elsa reads a story, with Bluey and Rapunzel assisting in the storytelling.

WILKES-BARRE — A good book could transport its reader into an entirely new world, fueled by imagination and full of fun.

A few storybook characters came off the page Sunday and into downtown Wilkes-Barre, to greet young readers and encourage them to keep up on their reading.

Rapunzel stopped by the Osterhout Free Library with Princess Elsa and Bluey for the Times Leader Media Group’s “Rapunzel Reads with Friends” event.

“We’re so happy to offer a new twist on our Princess events,” said Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage. “Reading is such an important part of growing up, and I’m glad that we could encourage reading in a fun, magical way here today.”

A spinoff of the Times Leader’s popular Princess Brunch and Garden Parties, Sunday’s event was held with an eye and an ear toward early childhood literacy, and the Osterhout was the perfect place for all the fun.

“We’re thrilled the library was selected for this special event,” said Osterhout youth services coordinator and librarian Elaine Rash. “It’s great to see the kids so excited about books and book characters.”

A table of books featuring the afternoon’s three special guests sold out before Rapunzel and her friends even made into the Osterhout’s children’s wing, with a crowd of young readers, many dressed to match their favorite characters, couldn’t wait to dive into the stories.

Emersyn Gover, of Kingston, got a book featuring the adventures of Bluey, a popular cartoon character from the TV show of the same name.

“I can’t wait to see Bluey,” Gover said.

The group erupted into cheers when the three characters entered the children’s wing, each stopping to greet the children and take some quick photos before making their way to the front of the room.

In total, three stories were read, each featuring the adventures of the characters doing the reading (except for Bluey, who had her story told by Rapunzel and Elsa taking turns).

After the storytelling was through, the children were treated to a few songs, some dancing and a few fun games, while Rapunzel broke out her facepainting kit for those interested.

A few lucky attendees even got to go home with autographs from their favorite characters, like Leilah Johnson, who had Elsa sign a piece of paper for her.

Johnson, 8, didn’t just pick one thing when asked about her favorite part of the day, but she had a particular affinity for one certain cartoon dog.

“I liked the singing and dancing,” Johnson said. “And I liked Bluey.”

Tickets for the Times Leader Media Group’s full schedule of princess and superhero events, including April 23’s Superhero Sunday at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas, are on sale now at timesleader.com/2023events.