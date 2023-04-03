🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Preparations are being made for the Fine Art Fiesta’s annual Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Adult Juried Exhibition and Yellow Zinnia Junior/Senior High Juried Exhibition for the 67th Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta — “Fiesta Together” — to be held on Public Square, Thursday through Sunday, May 18, 19, 20, 21.

Any artist living within a radius of 100 miles is eligible to compete. Original works of art, which have been recently completed, may be entered.

There are six specific categories in which to enter the adult exhibition. They are: crafts, graphics, painting, photography, sculpture/construction, and watercolor.

In all categories except crafts, no entry is to exceed four-feet in any direction.

Prizes are: $75 first place, $50 second place, and $25 third place, cash or gift certificates, in each category; $200 best of show, 4 purchase prizes, and many sponsored awards.

There is a change with all two-dimensional art. All 2-D artwork has a 9”-12” frame size minimum.

There is a fee of $10 for the first entry and $6 for each additional entry (maximum of five) will be charged for handling cost in the adult exhibition. Fees are payable to the Fine Arts Fiesta, Inc.

Delivery for all artwork will be April 22, 11 am. to 5 pm. only, at Fiesta Central, 52 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre., next to the entrance of Park and Lock. Entry forms can be filled out at this location during delivery of artwork.

Applications for adult and student exhibitions can be downloaded from the web site at — www.fineartsfiesta.org.

Adult entry forms can be picked up at the following locations: Marquis Art and Frame, South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre; and Main Street Galleries, Pierce Street, Kingston,

The judge for the student exhibition is Shirley Trievel, Bear Creek Township, BA in art education from Edinboro University, graduate studies in studio arts from Marywood University, paint studio with Foster Caddell, Conneticut.

The judge for the adult show is Judith Keats, Bear Creek Township, MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts, Goddard College, VT, MA Visual Arts, Program Atlantic University, VA, BA in Fine Arts, Wilkes University.

An Award Presentation will be held at the Fine Arts Fiesta Main Stage, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, Thursday, May 18, 6:30 pm., poster contest winners followed by student and adult awards. All artists are invited to attend. There will also be an artist meet and greet under the adult tent after the awards ceremony.

Any other inquiries about the Fine Arts Fiesta can be requested by writing: Fine Arts Fiesta, P.O. Box 2053, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18703-2053 — or via web site www.fineartsfiesta.org.