PLAINS TWP. — Mohegan Pennsylvania is set to host a summer hiring event that will offer “opportunities for everyone.”

The event is set for Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Keystone Grand Ballroom.

A news release from Mohegan Pennsylvania states that “from guests hoping to earn extra cash during summer break to those looking to start a career with Mohegan Pennsylvania, there are opportunities for everyone.”

The release states that immediate part-time and full-time openings are available in culinary, hospitality, food & beverage, table games, security and more.

Benefits include up to $1,000 in sign-on bonuses, 401k matching, tuition reimbursement, free meals and first-of-the-month benefits.

Interested candidates are encouraged to create an account on the Mohegan Pennsylvania career site and bring a resume to the hiring event.

Additionally, walk-ins are welcome and top candidates will be hired on the spot.

“Mohegan offers a fun and friendly work culture that earned them a spot on Newsweek’s ‘Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022”’ list,” the release stated.”

For more information on current openings at Mohegan Pennsylvania, visit — moheganpa.com/careers.

