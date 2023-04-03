Hanover Township facility won’t be completed

In this Times Leader file photo from September 2022, Jason Green, Co-Founder & CEO, Upward Farms, explained the newest 250,283 square-foot indoor farm in Hanover Township — billed as the world’s largest facility of its kind. The farm facility was to combine modern vertical farming with the ancient farming practice of aquaponics.

WILKES-BARRE — The three founders of Upward Farms on Monday announced the company is ceasing all vertical farming operations.

That includes the company’s 250,000-square-foot facility that was being constructed in Hanover Township that was expected to be completed and operational at the end of 2023.

“We will not open our PA farm, which was under development,” said Upward Farms CEO Jason Green.

At a news conference in September 2022, NorthPoint Development and Upward Farms announced that the Upward Farms indoor farm would be the world’s largest facility of its kind, combining modern vertical farming with the ancient farming practice of “aquaponics.”

NorthPoint Development estimated the investment into the indoor farming facility would generate more than $3.63 million in annual wages.

Green said the target date for the first phase of the operation was slated for early 2023, with the entire operation up and running by late 2023. In September, Green said the investment in Hanover Township was expected to create upwards of 125 “meaningful and full-time, living wage jobs and around 100 construction jobs.”

NorthPoint Development would invest $39 million into the development of the building, and Upward Farms was to invest $160 million for the interior build-out of the facility.

The Upward Farms facility was to be located in building 4 at Tradeport 164 in Hanover Township.

The plan was for the farm to supply various microgreens and striped bass to consumers throughout the Northeast.

This week, Green, Ben Silverman and Matt La Rosa, the three co-founders of Upward Farms, released a letter to friends and supporters:

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that Upward Farms is closing its Brooklyn Headquarters Farm and will cease to operate in the vertical farming sector. We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey, including our colleagues, investors, customers, partners, families and friends.

“We will not open our PA farm, which was under development.

“We found that vertical farming is almost infinitely complex — as we tackled challenges, new ones emerged. Though we are closing a chapter, we are celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of our hardworking team, the delicious products we brought to consumers, and the positive impact we had on the food industry at large.

“While Upward Farms is closing its doors, a small portion of our team will continue working to unleash the magic of the microbiome. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share.”

In September 2022, Green said 40% of all food is wasted within the American supply chain, and 40% of the world’s soil has been eroded due to the overuse of chemicals.

“More people and more consumers have been engaged in where their food comes from now than ever,” Green said. “Consumers and individuals are demanding solutions that are better for people and better for the planet. At Upward Farms, sustainability is at our core, it drives our purpose, and it drives our product.”

