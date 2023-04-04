🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — A man from Exeter was arraigned Monday on allegations he molested a girl for more than two years.

Frank Norton, 52, of Susquehanna Avenue, admitted to inappropriately touching of the girl beginning in 2020 until March 2023, according to court records filed by Wyoming Area Regional Police.

Wyoming Area Regional Police initiated an investigation when Forty Fort police became aware of the allegations March 16, court records say.

Police responded to Norton’s residence when another man confronted him about the allegations on March 18.

On the same date, police said Norton admitted to molesting the girl, court records say.

Police said the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre where she described the alleged sexual assaults.

Norton was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on seven counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Norton was initially arraigned on March 19 but those charges were withdrawn Tuesday.