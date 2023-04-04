🔊 Listen to this

Police are searching for an individual who allegedly fled the scene of an accident in Nuangola over the weekend.

The Rice Township Police Department released a surveillance photo of the man Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 5018 Nuangola Road in Nuangola Borough.

An officer on patrol discovered the scene, a single-car accident that was partially obstructing the roadway.

As the officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the man fled into a wooded area and refused to stop.

Responding officers searched the area for the man, but were unable to locate him.

Now, the Rice Township Police Department is asking anyone who may know the man to contact Rice Township Officers Collotty or Stout by phone at 570-868-6400 or by messaging the department’s Facebook page.