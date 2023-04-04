🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — At a special meeting held inside the high school auditorium on Tuesday, the Wyoming Area School Board voted to appoint a new Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

By a unanimous vote, Wyoming Area Primary Center principal David Pacchioni was voted into the position. Pacchioni will also now serve as an assistant elementary principal.

Tuesday’s meeting was brief and to the point, with a small crowd of friends and Wyoming Area faculty and staffers congratulating Pacchioni upon his appointment to the Director of Curriculum position.

School Board President Lara Best said before adjourning the meeting that the next board meeting would be a combined work session and regular meeting.

The board also:

• Voted to appoint Linda Lee Dearmitt, Novi Ramirez and Jessica Reiners to ten-month cleaner positions; and

• Voted to appoint Mary Ann Hindmarsh as a personal care aide.

Both of those votes, like the preceding one for Pacchioni, were passed unanimously by the eight-member School Board.

A vote to appoint a new food service employee to the district was tabled.