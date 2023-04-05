🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Three times is not the charm for a Plymouth man who was jailed without bail on his third arrest on felony drug delivery charges since October.

Pittston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Syelechia Solis, 41, after drug agents allegedly found a cache of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana, a digital scale and more than $1,200 cash inside his 43 E. Main St., residence on Tuesday.

Solis was apprehended during a traffic stop while operating a Ford Expedition where drug agents found two sandwich size bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to court records.

Authorities said the total weight of the methamphetamine seized from Solis was 442.7 grams, court records say.

Solis was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Whittaker jailed Solis without bail at the county correctional facility deeming him a flight risk.

It was not the first time Pittston police and the county drug task force targeted Solis.

Assisted by state police, drug agents served a search warrant at Solis’ residence in Plymouth on Feb. 28 finding 473 grams of methamphetamine, hundreds of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine and a digital scale, according to court records.

Following his Feb. 28 arrest on felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor drug possession offenses, Solis was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Wilkes-Barre police on Oct. 15 while investigating a fight at the Turkey Hill store on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, encountered Solis to be intoxicated while driving a Ford Expedition with a suspended license, court records say.

A search of the Ford by city police uncovered marijuana and a baseball size ball of suspected methamphetamine, according to court records.

Solis was charged by city police on felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor drug possession offenses including drunken driving and driving without a suspended license. Solis was released after posting $75,000 bail on Oct. 15.