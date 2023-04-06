🔊 Listen to this

Heather Radel joins Fork Over Love as the organization’s first staff member, acting as Events and Operations Manager.

Fork Over Love has announced its free meal distribution and home delivery dates for April, as well as the organization’s 2023 Board of Directors and first staff hire.

The non-profit organization will hold two drive through meal distributions this month, taking place on April 12 at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke and on April 26 at West Side Career and Technology Center in Kingston from 5-6 p.m.

The food distribution held at Luzerne County Community College is sponsored by the college as well as Distasio Kowalski LLC.

According to a press release, the meals are free and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Those interested in receiving a meal can either drive or walk-up for service.

During a phone interview Wednesday, Vice Chair Ruth Corcoran said that there is a six meal limit per car/person. She stressed that anyone is welcome to come grab a meal, especially those who wish to pick up meals for their elderly parents or neighbours.

A home delivery option will be available on April 19, for several neighborhoods throughout Luzerne County. Registration for home delivery will open 1 week prior and zip-codes included in the delivery option are listed on the organization’s website.

With its home delivery, Corcoran said that the non-profit tries to focus on low-income areas.

Corcoran said Fork Over the Love has worked with several restaurants in the area including Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre, Avenue Diner in Wyoming, and Agolino’s in West Pittston.

Board, staff announcements

Fork Over Love also announced its Board of Directors for 2023.

This includes: Tracey Selingo, Founder & CEO; Ruth Corcoran, Corcoran Communications, Vice Chair; Timothy Lambert, McCarthy Tire Service, Treasurer; Lindsay Griffin Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Secretary; Gertrude McGowan, Esq.; Carolyn McLaughlin Smith, Creative Benefits; and Melissa Parente.

In addition, Fork Over Love announced the hire of its first staff member. Heather Radel will act as the organization’s Events and Operations Manager. Before joining the Fork Over Love team, Radel spent 15 years managing her family’s independent pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe in Wilkes-Barre.

“The last two months working with Fork Over Love have been both exciting and rewarding. Our in-person dinners are the highlight of our week, bringing together restaurants, volunteers, and community in a unique way,” Radel said. “It is eye opening to see the amount of food insecurity in our area and rewarding to be addressing it. Fork Over Love’s mission is to feed our neighbors like family and it is inspiring to be working toward that goal with such a fantastic organization.”

Fork Over Love began in 2021 as an emergency response to address the food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. The nonprofit provides hot meals to those in need, while supporting small businesses. So far, it has reinvested over $380,000 back into the local restaurant community.

For more information on home deliveries and food distribution, or to donate, visit forkoverlove.org.