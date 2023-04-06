🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After serving nearly one year at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for vehicular homicide in the death of a 15-year-old boy, Gabriel Hernandez Mendez wants out.

Mendez, 39, filed his own petition for parole indicating he is a good person and always tries to do the right thing, helps others, would be an asset to society and not a liability and needs to guide his teenage son.

What is missing from Mendez’s parole petition is remorse.

Hazleton police alleged Mendez was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Hector Padilla while the teenager was riding bicycles with a friend on South Poplar Street on June 12, 2021.

Padilla suffered serious injuries to his arm and head. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he was removed from life support and died June 18, 2021.

An autopsy revealed Padilla died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

Mendez was charged with accidents involving death and failure to stop and render aid by Hazleton police on July 27, 2021.

Under a plea agreement reached March 7, 2022, Mendez pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while prosecutors withdrew the most serious charge, accidents involving death, which carries a mandatory sentence of three years in state prison.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Mendez to one-to-two years in prison to be served at the county correctional facility.

When the plea agreement was offered, Padilla’s family questioned if Mendez received a lenient agreed-upon sentence because he is the father of ex-Congressman and then gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta’s grandson.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said at the time the Chevrolet pickup truck was never recovered and statements made by Mendez prior to invoking his right to remain silent would likely had faced a legal challenge.

Mendez in the criminal complaint filed by police stated, “I hit the kid on the bike,” before requesting an attorney and before he was read his Miranda rights.

Padilla’s family at Mendez’s sentencing hearing held April 26, 2022, said they were not informed of the plea agreement.

Contacted Wednesday, Padilla’s family said they plan to attend Mendez’s parole hearing scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before Vough.

If granted, Mendez could be paroled at the earliest on April 26.

Mendez’s attorney, Edward M.Olexa, said Wednesday he plans to represent Mendez at the parole hearing.

In his parole petition, Mendez list a residence where he would live and potential employment. Under reasons for parole, Mendez listed, “I’m a good person, I always try to do the right thing and always help others; I am (sic) as asset to society, not a liability; and I have a 13 year old so that needs my guidance growing up.”