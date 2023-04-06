Elementary students celebrate fund-raising success

Wycallis Primary Students got an encore pie-in-the-face for Superintendent Thomas Duffy when Principal Brian Bradshaw surprised him with a second creaming after students had taken their turn. There was no reported change in Bradshaw’s employment status as of press time Wednesday.

“It’s colder than I expected,” Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy said of the cream smeared on his face by Wycallis student Jodan Picardo Wednesday morning. No bad feelings, the two posed together after the schmear

Dallas School District Superintendent Thomas Duffy seemed genuinely surprised when he learned the truth about volunteering to get a pie in the face at Wycallis Primary Center Tuesday. “You mean it’s real pie?” he asked. Then he removed his suit jacket and grimaced in anticipation as Jordan Picardo, first grade, socked it to him.

Kindergarten student Georgia Williams couldn’t resist sampling the cream after she and her second-grade sister Whitney joined to pie their mom, teacher Susan Williams, at Wycallis Primary Center Monday.

DALLAS TWP. — Well, no one was going to brag, of course. But Wycallis Primary Center students raised more money for the American Heart Association than the youngsters at the neighboring Dallas Intermediate School: $6,549 compared to $5,770. And it doesn’t mean he likes one school better, but Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy didn’t show up for the pie-in-faces celebration at the Intermediate School, but he sat for a good schmear at Wycallis.

The Intermediate School — grades 3-5 — marked the big fund raising success March 15 with 16 students, 16 adults and 16 pie plates laden with cream and aching to be shoved in someone’s faces. Not to be outdone, The Wycallis students — kindergarten through grade 2 — held their own pie day Wednesday with 22 volunteer pie victims from administration, faculty and staff.

At both schools the principals joined in — Tom Traver dressed as “Captain Underpants” at the Intermediate School and Brian Bradshaw at Wycallis dressed as, um, a viking ballerina with horned helmet and tutu?

Of course, of 36 adults pied at two schools, every one had the foresight to protect their clothing with some sort of cover — large garbage bags with a head hole the overwhelming favorite. Well, every adult except one.

“Wait,” Duffy said as he approached his seat next to a table with pie plates, whipped cream and large rolls of paper towels for the after-party clean up. “They’re using real pies?”

Well, real pie tins with real whipped cream, at least. And first-grader Jordan Picardo beamed as she held the plate earmarked for Duffy’s mug.

The superintendent decided to remove his blue suit jacket but had to let the cream fall where it may on the rest of his matching pants, white shirt and (mostly) blue tie. Once Jordan was done with him, he looked a bit like a blueberry ice cream sundae spilled on a table cloth.

Jordan may have gotten a chance to make the district’s top official eat some humble cream pie, but sisters Georgia and Whitney Williams arguably had an even sweeter target. Mom Susan, a teacher at the school, sat as her daughters jointly slammed a pie plate into her face. Then Georgia did what many a kindergarten student would be expected to do: She pulled a fingerful of remaining whipped cream out of the pan and tasted.

There were, of course, no hard feelings among targets and tossers. A laughing Duffy even posed with Jordan after getting pied.

Though in, a rare twist, it was the adult who needed to be told to clean his face.

