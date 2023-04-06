🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College student Lauren Howell on Wednesday said the LCCC Trades and Technology Career Fair was held at the perfect time.

“Right now, I am looking for employment, ” said Howell, 30, of Tunkhannock. “I work in health care right now, but I decided to get into integrated media design.”

Howell said she made a few connections at the Job Fair and she said she is hopeful to find something in her new field of study.

“I was happy to hear that this Job Fair was being held today and that most of the employers are looking for jobs in my field,” Howell said.

Ursula Uhrin, Director of Career and Employment Services at LCCC, said the LCCC Trades and Technology Career Fair, held in the Advanced Technology Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers students the opportunity to see what jobs are out there,

“This Job Fair was held to assist students majoring in trades — electrical, HVAC, welding — and advanced technology majors — engineering, mechatronics, CNC, communications, automotive, etc. — to secure employment or internships from employers in need of skilled workers,” Uhrin said.

This is a great opportunity for students.”

There were 20 local employers in attendance including: Cargill Inc., Talen Energy, Harvis Inc., Ashley Machine & Tool, American Flooring, Penske, Audacy Communications, Cheetah Chassis, Ide Electric, Times Shamrock Communications, EAM Mosca, Monk Heating & Air Conditioning, Lutron Electronics, Production Systems Automation, General Dynamics, PA CareerLink, TJ Maxx, and TechniServ Inc. The Career Services Office hosts multiple industry-specific Career Fairs every semester, including Healthcare, Technology, and General.

LCCC will host the Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, April 12, in the Campus Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers scheduled to attend are: Luzerne County 911, Catholic Social Services, FCC Allenwood, Federal Bureau of Corrections, PA dept. of Corrections, Commonwealth of PA, OneSource Staffing, Building Blocks Learning Center, Primerica, Times-Shamrock (recruiting & broadcasting), Prudential (doing resume reviews), Bayada Habilitation, Fidelity Bank, US Air Force, US Marine Corps., Mission Autism Clinics, Institute for Human Resources & Services, Leader Data Processing, Social Security Administration, Chewy Pharmacy, PA CareerLink, Luzerne County Head Start, & United Health Services

