WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT Engineering District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman on Wednesday said PennDOT will start more than 100 new projects this construction season, for a value of over $260 million.”

PennDOT officials highlighted projects anticipated to be in construction status this year in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties and discussed funding for regional roads and bridges from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Roman said fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways, and bridges is a top priority of the Shapiro administration. Roman said Wednesday’s announcement builds on Gov. Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the Commonwealth safely.

Overall highlights in the 2023 construction season for District 4-0 include 34 miles of high-level paving and 98 bridge repairs.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Luzerne County

Butler Twp. — Bridge replacement on Route 309 (Hunter Highway) over Nescopeck Creek.

Pittston — Drainage, curb, and sidewalk improvements on North Main Avenue.

Dallas Twp. — Bridge replacement on Route 309 (Tunkhannock Highway) over Leonards Creek.

Nanticoke — Streetscaping along Route 2002 (Main Street) and Route 3001 (Market Street) including sidewalks, curbing, plantings, signal upgrade, lighting, crosswalks, and ADA ramps.

Plains Twp./Wilkes-Barre Twp. — New ramp on Route 115 (Bear Creek Boulevard) northbound to Interstate 81 southbound, bridge replacements on Route 115 over Interstate 81 and Route 115 over Ramp L, interchange ramp improvements.

Continuing projects:

Hazleton — Extension of Route 424 Hazleton Beltway, from the Interstate 81 Exit 141 (Hazleton South Beltway) interchange to Humboldt Industrial Park.

Interstate 80 & 81 — Concrete pavement repairs.

“Repairing and replacing bridges continues to be a primary focus in our district,” Roman said. “The mild winter allowed us to continue many of our construction and maintenance projects and we look forward to having a productive construction season this year.”

As construction projects are underway in the region, Roman said the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and they are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers.

“When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions,” Roman said. “In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.”

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at — www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

Lackawanna County new projects

Clarks Summit — Resurfacing on Route 307 (Morgan Highway) between Morgan Manor Drive, in South Abington Township, and Washington Road to Route 4024 (Winola Road.)

La Plume Twp. — Bridge replacement on Township Road 437 (College Avenue) over Marcomis Creek.

Fell Twp. — Intersection Improvement Project at the intersection of Route 171 (Main Street) and Route 1003 (Jefferson Street.)

Scranton — Bridge replacement on Route 6011 (Green Ridge Street) over Lackawanna River; bridge replacement on Route 7302 (Elm Street) Bridge over Lackawanna Rive.

Continuing projects

Roaring Brook Twp. — I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad and Route 435 Bridge Replacement.

Other counties

New projects

Pike County

Resurfacing on Route 6 (G.A.R Highway) from Route 434 (Shohola Road) to Route 739 and base repair on Route 6 (G.A.R Highway) from Ames Road to White Birch Drive in Palmyra Township.

Bridge replacement on Route 590, east and westbound at the intersection with Route 4003 (Welcome Lake Road) in Lackawaxen Township.

Susquehanna County

Bridge replacement on Route 1009 (Viaduct Street) over Starrucca Creek in Lanesboro Borough.

Bridge replacement on Route 2011 (Waterford Road) over a tributary to Meshoppen Creek in Bridgewater Township.

Wayne County

Bridge replacement on Route 590 (Hamlin Highway) over Jones Creek in Salem Township.

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 4041 (Rock Lake Road) over Riley Creek in Preston Township.

Resurfacing on Route 6 from Stanek Road to Lott Road in Meshoppen Borough and Meshoppen Township.

Resurfacing on Route 6 from Stanek Road to the intersection of Route 87 and Route 6 in Washington Township, Wyoming County.

Continuing projects

Pike County

Safety improvements project along Route 739, widening existing shoulder, constructing Safety Edge treatments, installing milled edge line rumble strips, and improving the existing drainage system in Blooming Grove.

Susquehanna County

Replace three structures on Route 706 and improve the intersection of Routes 706 and 267 while removing a structure on Route 3037 from the Bradford County line to Rush Township.

Resurfacing of 28 miles including guide rail, drainage, pavement markings, and line painting on Route 29 from Lemon Township in Wyoming County to the New York state line.

Wayne County

Bridge restoration project including superstructure replacement on Route 191 (Twin Rocks Road) in Sterling Township.

Wyoming County

Bridge preservation project on Route 3003 (Sugar Hollow Road) over Branch Bowman’s Creek, Eaton Township, Wyoming County.

