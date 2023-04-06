🔊 Listen to this

Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Party on the Patio is back.

The free summer concert series kicks off Thursday, June 1, and every Thursday through Sept. 14 guests can gather at the outdoor concert venue for a party, hosted by DJ Tommy from The River 105.

This year’s lineup has been extended to 16 weeks of live tribute bands, and Completely Unchained (a tribute to Van Halen), Fooz Fighters (a tribute to the Foo Fighters), Idol Kings (a tribute to Journey/REO Speedwagon), and Country Legends (a tribute to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks) make their summer debut. Local fan favorites Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John), Bon Poison (a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison) and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman (a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan) are just a few bands set to rock the stage. Doors open at 6:30pm and shows starts at 7:30pm. There is no cover for Party on the Patio. After the show, keep the party going with DJ Tommy at Breakers!

After dancing up an appetite, guests can stop by the Mohegan Pennsylvania food tent for freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs or visit a delectable local food truck each week. Coors Light, Blue Moon, Patio Punch and a variety of seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

Featured bands for Party on the Patio, hosted by The River 105 are as follows:

6/1/23: Stayin Alive, a tribute to the Bee Gees

6/8/23: Completely Unchained, a tribute to Van Halen

6/15/23: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

6/22/23: Fooz Fighters, a tribute to the Foo Fighters

6/29/23: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

7/6/23: Best of the Eagles, a tribute to the Eagles

7/13/23: Black Dog, a tribute to Led Zeppelin

7/20/23: Idol Kings, a tribute to Journey and REO Speedwagon

7/27/23: Red NOT Chili Peppers, a tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers

8/3/23: Who’s Bad, a tribute to Michael Jackson

8/10/23: Rubix Kube, a tribute to the 80s

8/17/23: Country Legends, a tribute to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks

8/24/23: Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty

8/31/23: Tusk, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac

9/7/23: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman Present An Evening Of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan

9/14/23: Bon Poison, a tribute to Bon Jovi & Poison

*Lineup subject to change

For more details on the tribute bands and a full list of food truck participants, visit moheganpa.com/potp.

All guests must be 21+ to attend Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas, and several restaurants. Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver’s license, passport, military ID). Expired identification will not be accepted. Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.