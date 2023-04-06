🔊 Listen to this

The body of a male was recovered from the Susquehanna River near Shickshinny on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews told the Times Leader that the body was recovered around 5 p.m. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief D.F. Pace said the man was believed to be in his 40s or 50s, and that the body was discovered by people near the shore.

Pace said there was no immediate indication whether the discovery was related to a search of the river performed near West Pittston last month.

According to the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, three firefighters from Berwick’s Reliance Fire Company waded into the river to retrieve the body Wednesday evening.

Reliance firefighter Mike Kost told the Press Enterprise the body was about 150 feet into the water and hung up on a downed tree.