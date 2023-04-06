🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One person was being evaluated at the scene following a two-car collision at East Market Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue this afternoon, police said.

There was no immediate word on causes or whether any charges would result.

Two sedans — one with front-end damage, the other with broadside damage — were towed from the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Traffic around the intersection was briefly diverted as a result of the crash.