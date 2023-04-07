Reading-based chain posted $1.2B in sales last year

As the fall opening of Boscov’s 50th store approaches, CEO Jim Boscov said the department store chain will always stay true to the company’s core principles.

“It’s all about people, relationships with vendors, workers, and co-workers, said Boscov, 73.

Boscov said he is excited to open the Clarksburg, West Virginia store, which will give Boscov’s a footprint in nine states.

“We’re calling it ‘nifty fifty,’” he said. “As others are closing stores, we are opening a new store. There are a lot of factors here, but the reality is that people want to make sure their dollars are well-spent.”

Boscov’s currently employs more than 7,000 people, he said, adding that the company had $1.2 billion in sales last year.

He said he is confident that his uncle, Albert Boscov, would be proud and happy to see that the company is doing so well. Albert Boscov died in 2017 at the age of 87.

Boscov said his plan to expand the Boscov’s footprint is centered on familiarity.

“If we tried to open store in Chicago or Kansas, they wouldn’t know who we are,” Boscov said. “As we stretch out a little at a time, we expand our footprint in areas where people know us — they’ve heard of us and they likely have shopped with us.”

That familiarity has worked since 1980 in Wilkes-Barre, where Boscov said the downtown store is doing very well.

“All of our stores are profitable,” Boscov said. “It’s no secret why we are doing so well. We’re different. Our co-workers know their customers by name. You don’t get that everywhere. At Boscov’s, our co-workers have conversations with their customers and they get to know each other.”

Boscov said he visits a Boscov’s store every Friday. He said he plans to be in Wilkes-Barre in the near future.

“We deliver a high level of customer service,” Boscov said. “It’s definitely a big part of the key to our success, along with great inventory, low prices and reliability. But it’s our co-workers who care and they make all the difference in the world.”

Boscov said planning is also a key for Boscov’s.

“We are already starting to talk about ramping up for the holidays,” he said.

BOSCOV’S FAST FACTS

• Headquarters: 4500 Perkiomen Ave., Reading.

• Established in 1914 by Solomon Boscov, who used to sell products to customers via door to door delivery service.

• By 1968, the company had already expanded itself to four stores, with a total yearly sales of $50 million.

• The company now has 49 stores and recorded $1.2 billion in sales in 2022. Its locations include South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

• Primary offerings include clothing, footwear, bedding, jewellery, toys and games, small appliances, home decor, and beauty products.

