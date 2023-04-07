🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Amber Smith found herself overwhelmed with emotion on Thursday evening.

“It’s very humbling, it’s very peaceful,” said Smith, who was one of several people to have their feet washed at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church during Holy Thursday Mass at the parish on North Maple Avenue.

“I feel very blessed to be a part of it,” Smith added.

The washing of the feet ceremony is a Catholic tradition in which members of the church gather at the front of the altar in order to have their feet rinsed or washed. The ceremony commemorates the way Jesus Christ is believed to have washed the feet of his disciples on the night before his crucifixion.

Monsignor David Tressler and Deacon Gerry Pernot washed the feet of seven people.

The ceremony notably takes place each Holy Thursday, which is the Thursday before Easter. Holy Thursday is observed by Christians as the day on which the Last Supper took place, the night before Jesus suffered on the cross.

The event marks one of the three major Catholic holidays during Holy Week, with Good Friday and Easter Sunday following suit later in the week.

“Easter is not possible without Good Friday, and Good Friday is not possible without Holy Thursday,” Monsignor Tressler said, addressing the congregation. “These three days are to be seen as one celebration.”

The group getting their feet washed was multigenerational, and included men and women.

Smith was not the only person overcome with emotion during the Mass. Throughout the packed church, many wiped away tears as the service concluded.

At the conclusion of the Mass, loaves of bread were offered to those in attendance.

St. Ignatius Loyola will host Mass on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Those who wish to attend virtually may do so using the church’s Facebook livestream.