🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Amigon’s Diner, an authentic Mexican restaurant from the owners of Amigon’s Bakery, is now open in the former location of Millennium Salon & Spa at 299 South Main St.

Amigon’s Diner offers dine-in services including Mexican dishes and all-day breakfast.

The menu boasts an extensive selection of Mexican cuisine, including Bandeja Paisa, Mojarra Frita, and Mole Poblano, the signature dish that features a thick, rich dark-brown sauce made with ancho chiles, fruit, nuts, seeds, and Mexican chocolate over chicken and topped with toasted sesame seeds with tortillas.

The diner’s motto is to always serve each customer with a smile.

“If you serve with a nice face and you’re happy, everything tastes better. Keep a smile and they’ll come back,” said Olivia Amigon, who co-owns the diner with her husband, Moises Amigon.

Amigon’s Diner strives to treat every person who walks through their doors like a part of their family, as well.

“It’s about treating people like you’ve known them forever and you haven’t seen them in a long time,” Amigon said.

At the heart of Amigon’s Diner and Amigon’s Bakery is a deeply-rooted love of family. Both locations are owned and operated by members of the Amigon family and close family friends.

Reyna Amigon, who comes from a family of bakers, had the initial dream for the bakery after moving to the area from New York.

Her son, Moises, and daughter-in-law, Olivia, are helping her make that dream and each one since come to fruition.

“Now she wants to do this and we’re supporting her,” said Amigon.

The diner is committed to providing handmade items for patrons. All of the items available for purchase are made from scratch, even the bread for breaded items comes from the bakery.

Amigon Diner places heavy emphasis on authenticity; the decorations that line the walls are handmade in Mexico and the recipes offered on the menu are family recipes passed down from generation to generation– even the menus on the tables are handmade.

The Amigon family has plans to expand yet again with a restaurant and bar, La Cantina Amigon, to open at the former Hottles Restaurant a short disance away at 243 South Main St.

The menu at La Cantina Amigon will feature smaller bar foods, such as tacos, wings, burgers, etc. The family hopes to open the new location this summer.

Amigon’s Bakery opened in December 2015 and is known for their bread, which they deliver to local restaurants.

The bakery recently acquired the former H&R Block location next door, and they plan to use that space to offer seating for customers in the near future.

Amigon’s Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.