Wanda’s Mofongo House also has Scranton location

The new menu at Currys Donuts on Public Square will offer tacos, burritos, mofongo, and more, in addition to the already existing Currys Donuts menu.

WILKES-BARRE — A longtime fixture on Public Square will soon be offering doughnuts and Dominican food.

Currys Donuts is going to be sharing its space with Wanda’s Mofongo House.

“There will be something sweet, something salty, some real food, something different when you come for a coffee,” said co-owner Ivan Tiburcio.

The arrangement will allow the two businesses to share the retail space while offering different types of food to customers. The owners hope to finalize the combined operation in the next three weeks.

Wanda’s Mofongo House will offer mainly Dominican cuisine, but promises a varied selection.

“We do a little bit of everything, pasta, Mexican food, tacos, burritos,” said co-owner Wanda Tiburcio. “Our main dish, though, is the mofongo.”

Mofongo is a fried green plantain that is mashed with garlic, butter, salt, and cilantro. According to Tiburcio, Wanda’s Mofongo House prepares the mofongo in their “own way,” as its preparation can vary.

Although the layout inside the space will remain relatively the same, customers can expect a much wider array of food selections to choose from.

The pair owns another location under the same name on South Main Avenue in Scranton. They had another location, on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, that was destroyed after a water leak.

The owner for the new location also owns the Currys Donuts on the square, and proposed the combined operation to the Tiburcios as they were searching for a new location. After getting many requests from customers to branch out to the Wilkes-Barre area, they jumped at the chance to open the spot on the square.

“A lot of people are coming from Wilkes-Barre to Scranton and some of them drive over a half hour to get here to pick up food. There really are no delivery services that far, either,” said Wanda Tiburcio.

“We saw the opportunity to go and open up there and we took it. Our main goal is to keep growing,” she said.

The pair opened their first location in Scranton in March 2019. The recipes come from Tiburcio’s husband’s family, and he operates as the chef for the restaurant.

Wanda Tiburcio, who is not as much a fan of the kitchen, finds they each bring their own knowledge to the restaurant.

“I’ve been learning from him since we started the business,” she said.