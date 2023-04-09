🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE– Daily Thread, a national women’s clothing brand, recently opened in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Daily Thread “aims to defy categorization,” a release stated, and will offer women’s clothing from sizes XS through 3X. The company has been named one of the fastest growing retail chains in the United States, and has opened 285 new stores in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

The new storefront occupies the former Justice space at Wyoming Valley Mall located next to Bath & BodyWorks.