🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Two financial services professionals from blu door FINANCIAL are among 70 in the region to receive regional awards from the New York Life Insurance Company.

Stephen Vanesko and Michelle Pack won Agent of the Year and New Org Agent of the Year for 2022, respectively.

“I’m very excited and proud of the achievement,” Pack said.

The Agent of the Year award is given annually to a financial services agent who performs the best in sales for the region.

The New Org Agent of the Year award recognizes a financial services agent who not only performs well in sales, but is also in their first four years in the business.

“It’s a great recognition,” Vanesko said as he reflected on the achievement. “I’m humbly honored to receive it because it does mean a lot.”

Vanesko co-founded blu door FINANCIAL, which is located on Market Street in Kingston. The company, which opened five years ago, is a boutique firm that specializes in helping clients maximize savings, reduce taxes, and more.

Blu door FINANCIAL’s tagline is “finance simplified,” and the company does so by working with businesses and individuals in the area to provide financial protection and security.

The company’s three-step process consists of creating a priority list, collaborating to lay out solutions, and providing all the necessary tools, resources, and professionals to put the solutions into action.

Of the three agents that work at blu door FINANCIAL, two took home awards for the last fiscal year. An impressive achievement for the company, Pack was elated.

“My focus is on empowering women through financial literacy and to be successful in that endeavor means a lot to me,” she said.

This is not the first time blu door FINANCIAL agents have been recognized for their work. Last year, Kristopher D. Vanesko, co-founder of blu door FINANCIAL, was named one of Forbes magazine’s top 25 best-in-state financial security professionals for 2022.

Blu door FINANCIAL helps thousands of clients in the area and is looking to grow this number.

“We are always looking to expand our client base because that means we are helping more people,” Pack said. “What we do can truly impact and benefit lives.”