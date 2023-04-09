🔊 Listen to this

According to a post on the West Pittston Facebook page, customers under the age of 18 will still be allowed to come in and purchase food, but they must take the food to go.

A notice explaining the policy was posted to the doors of Dunkin’ Donuts.

WEST PITTSTON – The Insalaco Shopping Center in West Pittston will now require those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult when inside any food or beverage establishment.

In an announcement posted to the West Pittston Facebook page on Saturday, Insalaco management said that the policy was put in place following a series of “unacceptable behaviors” by children and young teenagers that included explicit language, destruction of property and general disrespect toward other customers and employees.

“It is our goal to provide a safe environment for our guests as well as the employees of our tenants, therefore, we cannot permit this to continue,” read the Facebook post.

The policy went into effective immediately and at Dunkin Donuts, signs notifying customers of the new policy could be seen posted on the doors.

According to the post, businesses that do not serve food or drink, such as Rite Aid and Easy Clean Laundromat, are free to follow the policy if they “deem it appropriate.”

It was not made clear how exactly the policy will be enforced.