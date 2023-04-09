🔊 Listen to this

Nebo Baptist assistant pastor Jacob Claypoole preaches about the resurrection on Sunday, during the church’s Easter celebration.

Nebo Baptist Church in Nanticoke had a robust turnout Sunday for both Easter services. Attendees are shown here during a time of singing.

David Andiejewski, from Nebo Baptist Church, has welcomed congregants with this sign throughout the Lenten season. He is shown here on Easter morning.

NANTICOKE — Christians gathered at churches throughout the Wyoming Valley for Easter services Sunday.

Christians believe Easter marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Nebo Baptist Church in Nanticoke packed two services filled with fellowship, song and a message that focused on the resurrection.

Valerie Rees, who has been attending the church with her husband for about a year and serves as an usher, providing her with an opportunity to encourage regular attendees and provide information to newcomers.

Rees said although there were some attending only for the holiday, most were regular attendees, who participated in a variety of church activities throughout the week, including youth activities and a quarterly healing service.

Assistant pastor Jacob Claypoole admitted that some of those gathered were probably dragged into church by a relative.

Some people have told him that they thought they would drop dead if they darkened the door of a church.

Those people, he said, underestimate the breadth of God’s forgiveness.

He told the congregation, “We are celebrating the good news of Jesus, that God raised him from the dead and he is sitting at the right hand of the father.”

Claypoole focused on the resurrection and encouraged listeners to be bold and not timid in sharing their faith.

The resurrection, he said, proved that Jesus is God and made forgiveness available.

Nebo’s Easter Sunday celebration concluded a week of Easter related activities, including a Maundy Thursday service and a Good Friday service which focused on the seven last words of Jesus.

At Faith Baptist Church in Plymouth the day opened with a potluck brunch, which provided families with a chance for food and fellowship.

Pastor Bryan Dodson focused on the reality of the gospel and its impact on the lives of Christians.

Faith Baptist also offers a variety of activities, including a women’s fellowship, youth activities and bible studies.