PITTSTON CITY – Four people and two dogs have been displaced following a house fire that broke out on Parsonage Street on Sunday evening.

The fire at 196 Parsonage St. was called in at approximately 5:30 p.m., with crews working for about an hour to extinguish the flames.

Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman said four occupants, along with two dogs, were inside the home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire started at the rear of the structure and appeared to have heavily damaged the home.

Multiple fire departments assisted Pittston, including Pittston Township and Jenkins Township.

According to Roman, the cause of the fire was not immediatly clear and is currently under investigation.