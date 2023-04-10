🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man accused of aiming a handgun at a Nanticoke police officer and a child caseworker with Luzerne County Children & Youth Services and placing a handgun in the mouth of a woman pled guilty to misdemeanor charges Monday.

Cory Ma Gonzalez Crudop, 40, of State Street, stood accused of hiding in the basement of a residence at 64 Hill St., as three Nanticoke police officers assisted two caseworkers from Children & Youth Services inspecting the home on July 14, according to court records.

When an officer opened a door, Crudop was accused of aiming a firearm at the officer before fleeing the house where he aimed the firearm at a caseworker, according to court records.

The incident prompted a massive police search of the Lower Broadway area of Nanticoke that ended in Crudop’s apprehension at his residence.

Child caseworkers were at the house two days after Crudop on July 12 placed the barrel of a handgun in the mouth of a woman during a domestic dispute and threw a car battery through the windshield of a vehicle that a child occupied, court records say.

Crudop was scheduled for trial this week.

Instead, prosecutors amended the felony grading of two counts of aggravated assault to misdemeanor simple assault in a negotiated plea agreement with Crudop and his attorney, Frank McCabe, involving the police officer and child caseworker.

Crudop pled guilty to four total counts of simple assault and a single count of terroristic threats, all misdemeanors, before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

A felony count of aggravated assault involving the placing of a gun in the woman’s mouth was withdrawn.

Crudop is scheduled to be sentenced June 8. He remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail.