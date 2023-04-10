🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Philadelphia man whose method was to smash glass doors and windows to steal cigarette cartons from convenient stores and service stations pled guilty to numerous counts of burglary in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

Danny Haggard, 55, went on a three week spree smashing glass at stores in the Wyoming Valley until his arrest by Kingston police who caught him in the act on Pierce Street on Jan. 10, 2022, according to court records.

Haggard initiated a pursuit that ended on Dennison Street, Forty Fort, where he punched a Kingston police officer three times in the chest, grabbed the officer’s firearm and genitals, court records say.

Haggard was on state parole at the time of the burglaries having served a state prison sentence for similar smash-and-grab offenses in the Philadelphia region in 1999 and early 2000s.

In court Monday, Haggard pled guilty to six total counts of burglary, and one count each of theft, possessing instruments of crime, disarming a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief before Judge David W. Lupas.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said the plea agreement calls for a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.

Lupas said he will sentence Haggard on June 14.

Attorney Joseph Yeager represented Haggard.

Here is a list of most offenses in Haggard’s smash-and-grab scheme including stealing a purse from a vehicle:

Jan. 10, 2022, 2:03 a.m., Pierce Street, Kingston: A Kingston police officer encountered a Chevrolet Cruze parked suspiciously in front of the Convenient Mart. Haggard initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase on Dennison Street, Forty Fort.

Jan. 10, 2022, 1:23 a.m., East Eighth Street, Wyoming: Arrived in the Chevrolet Cruze at a store and used a cinder block to smash a glass door, stealing cartons of cigarettes.

Jan. 10, 2022, Old Forge: Stole the Chevrolet Cruze from a dealership.

Jan. 7, 2022, Main Street, Swoyersville: Used a cinder block to smash the front glass door at Convenient Mart One Shop, stealing cartons of cigarettes.

Jan, 6, 2022, North Maple Avenue, Kingston: Stole a purse from a parked vehicle outside a school and used a bank/credit card at several stores, including the Convenient Store on Pierce Street.

Dec. 29, 2021, Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township: Smashed the glass door at the Sunoco Fast Lane service station and stole cartons of cigarettes.

Dec. 29, 2021, Route 11, Plymouth Township: Smashed a glass door at Food Express and stole cartons of cigarettes.

Dec. 19, 2021, Main Street, Swoyersville: Attempted to force open a window at Convenience Mart One Shop, setting off a burglar alarm.

Dec. 19, 2021, Exeter Avenue, West Pittston: Used a concrete block to smash a glass door at K&S Convenient Mart, attempted to pry open an automated-teller machine before stealing cartons of cigarettes.